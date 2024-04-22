French and CLDJ Military Working Dog Handlers Train in K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

French Military Working Dog Tigri returns to her handler after a patrol demonstration during joint K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training. The K-9 TCCC training enables non-veterinary service members to provide timely and effective treatment for MWD medical emergencies in an operational environment. The handlers practiced treatment for massive hemorrhaging and respiratory distress, ultrasound and casualty evacuation using K-9 mannequins and their MWDs. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

