    French and CLDJ Military Working Dog Handlers Train in K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care [Image 1 of 4]

    French and CLDJ Military Working Dog Handlers Train in K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Military working dog (MWD) Pablo, his handler Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Madison Waters and Camp Lemonnier Kennel Master, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Torye Cugal demonstrates controlled biting techniques during joint K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training. The K-9 TCCC training enables non-veterinary service members to provide timely and effective treatment for MWD medical emergencies in an operational environment. The handlers practiced treatment for massive hemorrhaging and respiratory distress, ultrasound and casualty evacuation using K-9 mannequins and their MWDs. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 04:37
    Photo ID: 8367001
    VIRIN: 240326-N-FD567-1099
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    MWD
    Military Working Dog
    CLDJ

