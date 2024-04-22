Vice Adm. McLane Visits USS Patriot

SASEBO, Japan (April 25, 2024) — Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, speaks to officers assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) during a tour of the ship in Sasebo, Japan April 25, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

