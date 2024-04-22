SASEBO, Japan (April 25, 2024) — Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, speaks to officers assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) during a tour of the ship in Sasebo, Japan April 25, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2024 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8366885
|VIRIN:
|240425-N-SS370-1096
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Adm. McLane Visits USS Patriot [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT