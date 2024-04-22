Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vice Adm. McLane Visits USS Patriot [Image 2 of 3]

    Vice Adm. McLane Visits USS Patriot

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (April 25, 2024) — Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, speaks to officers assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) during a tour of the ship in Sasebo, Japan April 25, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. McLane Visits USS Patriot [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

