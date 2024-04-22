SASEBO, Japan (April 25, 2024) —Sailors assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) render honors to Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, prior to a tour of the ship in Sasebo, Japan April 25, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 00:22 Photo ID: 8366884 VIRIN: 240425-N-SS370-1117 Resolution: 6404x4574 Size: 1.93 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. McLane Visits USS Patriot [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.