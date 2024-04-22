Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Jurney Visits the Republic of Palau [Image 14 of 14]

    Lt. Gen. Jurney Visits the Republic of Palau

    PALAU

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, visits the Peleliu U.S. Military Monument, Apr. 25. Jurney traveled to the Republic of Palau to meet with local and military leaders to discuss regional defense partnerships and opportunities. Palau is one of the Compact of Free Association states aligned with the United States, which provides defense, funding, and access to social services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 17:33
    Photo ID: 8366629
    VIRIN: 240425-N-ML137-1200
    TAGS

    MARFORPAC; INDOPACOM; Republic of Palau; Allies and Partners;

