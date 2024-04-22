U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, greets Minister of State for the Republic of Palau Gustav Aitaro, left, and U.S. Ambassador for Palau Joel Ehrendreich, center left, at the Palau International Airport, Apr. 24. Jurney traveled to Palau to meet with local and military leaders to discuss regional defense partnerships and opportunities. Palau is one of the Compact of Free Association states aligned with the United States, which provides defense, funding, and access to social services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 17:33 Photo ID: 8366612 VIRIN: 240424-N-ML137-1008 Resolution: 6559x4377 Size: 2.11 MB Location: PW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Jurney Visits the Republic of Palau [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.