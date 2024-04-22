A Unified Command longshoreman stands next to a massive 200-ton hydraulic salvage grab arriving at Sparrows Point after a weeklong barge journey from Galveston, Texas. Boasting a 1,000-metric-ton capacity, the grab will be used to recover a significant portion of the 50,000 tons of wreckage from the #FSKBridge collapse site.
The grab picked up 20 cars at a time during M/V Golden Ray salvage operations, which capsized in 2019 carrying 4,200 cars off the Georgia coast. Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safety and efficiently reopen the Fort McHenry Channel.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 14:34
|Photo ID:
|8366016
|VIRIN:
|240421-A-A1420-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x913
|Size:
|658.88 KB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 200-ton hydraulic salvage claw arrives for Baltimore bridge recovery [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
