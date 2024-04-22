Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200-ton hydraulic salvage claw arrives for Baltimore bridge recovery [Image 2 of 2]

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    A Unified Command longshoreman stands next to a massive 200-ton hydraulic salvage grab arriving at Sparrows Point after a weeklong barge journey from Galveston, Texas. Boasting a 1,000-metric-ton capacity, the grab will be used to recover a significant portion of the 50,000 tons of wreckage from the #FSKBridge collapse site.

    The grab picked up 20 cars at a time during M/V Golden Ray salvage operations, which capsized in 2019 carrying 4,200 cars off the Georgia coast. Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safety and efficiently reopen the Fort McHenry Channel.

