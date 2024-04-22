A Unified Command longshoreman stands next to a massive 200-ton hydraulic salvage grab arriving at Sparrows Point after a weeklong barge journey from Galveston, Texas. Boasting a 1,000-metric-ton capacity, the grab will be used to recover a significant portion of the 50,000 tons of wreckage from the #FSKBridge collapse site.



The grab picked up 20 cars at a time during M/V Golden Ray salvage operations, which capsized in 2019 carrying 4,200 cars off the Georgia coast. Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safety and efficiently reopen the Fort McHenry Channel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 14:34 Photo ID: 8366016 VIRIN: 240421-A-A1420-1001 Resolution: 1280x913 Size: 658.88 KB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200-ton hydraulic salvage claw arrives for Baltimore bridge recovery [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.