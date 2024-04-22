Operator of 1000-ton floating crane proud to be 'in middle of' Baltimore's bridge recovery

Senior crane operator Vincent DelMaestro has driven the 1,000-ton-capacity “Chesapeake 1000,” nicknamed "Chessy," for the last 10 years.



Imbued with a sense of purpose, DelMaestro and his crew are highly motivated in their removal of thousands of tons of Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage currently blocking the Fort McHenry Federal Channel.



“Every person on this jobsite knows that thousands of working people, just like us, depend on the Port of Baltimore reopening as quickly as possible. This isn’t just about recovering debris from the water,” DelMaestro said. “We are genuinely making a difference in people’s lives. That’s something you very rarely experience in your run-of-the-mill salvage operation. I’m very grateful to be in the middle of that.”

