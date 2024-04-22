Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operator of 1000-ton floating crane proud to be 'in middle of' Baltimore's bridge recovery

    Operator of 1000-ton floating crane proud to be 'in middle of' Baltimore's bridge recovery

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Bobby Petty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Senior crane operator Vincent DelMaestro has driven the 1,000-ton-capacity “Chesapeake 1000,” nicknamed "Chessy," for the last 10 years.

    Imbued with a sense of purpose, DelMaestro and his crew are highly motivated in their removal of thousands of tons of Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage currently blocking the Fort McHenry Federal Channel.

    “Every person on this jobsite knows that thousands of working people, just like us, depend on the Port of Baltimore reopening as quickly as possible. This isn’t just about recovering debris from the water,” DelMaestro said. “We are genuinely making a difference in people’s lives. That’s something you very rarely experience in your run-of-the-mill salvage operation. I’m very grateful to be in the middle of that.”

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 14:34
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Operator of 1000-ton floating crane proud to be 'in middle of' Baltimore's bridge recovery
    200-ton hydraulic salvage claw arrives for Baltimore bridge recovery

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Key Bridge Response 2024

