U.S. Army Columbia Recruiting Battalion STEM 03

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – Army Capt. Ryan Johnson, a 17A, cyberspace operations officer, and Spc. Shelby Seale, a 17C, cyberspace operations specialist, with the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), along with Soldiers from the Cyber Protection Brigade, and U.S. Army Cyber Command, supported the U.S. Army Columbia Recruiting Battalion, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, in engaging five area high schools: Paul M. Dorman High School, Roebuck, S.C.; Blythewood High School, Blythewood, S.C.; Greenwood High School, Greenwood, S.C.; Hephzibah Comprehensive High School, Hephzibah, Georgia; and TC Roberson High School, Asheville, N.C., March 11 through 15, to provide firsthand knowledge of what their lives are like while in the Army. #Armypossibilities #Beallyoucanbe

