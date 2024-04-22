Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Columbia Recruiting Battalion STEM 01 [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Army Columbia Recruiting Battalion STEM 01

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT JACKSON, S.C. – Army Capt. Ryan Johnson, a 17A, cyberspace operations officer, and Spc. Shelby Seale, a 17C, cyberspace operations specialist, with the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), along with Soldiers from the Cyber Protection Brigade, and U.S. Army Cyber Command, supported the U.S. Army Columbia Recruiting Battalion, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, in engaging five area high schools: Paul M. Dorman High School, Roebuck, S.C.; Blythewood High School, Blythewood, S.C.; Greenwood High School, Greenwood, S.C.; Hephzibah Comprehensive High School, Hephzibah, Georgia; and TC Roberson High School, Asheville, N.C., March 11 through 15, to provide firsthand knowledge of what their lives are like while in the Army. #Armypossibilities #Beallyoucanbe

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 14:09
    Photo ID: 8365994
    VIRIN: 240312-O-PX639-2275
    Resolution: 8064x6048
    Size: 11.86 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Army Cyber
    Total Army Involvement in Recruiting

