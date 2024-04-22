Salvage operations at the Francis Scott Key Bridge response

Lines stabilize the M/V DALI while salvage operations take place April 25 in Baltimore at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda)

Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US