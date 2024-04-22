Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salvage operations at the Francis Scott Key Bridge response [Image 2 of 2]

    Salvage operations at the Francis Scott Key Bridge response

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Joshua Voda 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Lines stabilize the M/V DALI while salvage operations take place April 25 in Baltimore at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda)

    This work, Salvage operations at the Francis Scott Key Bridge response [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Voda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

