A tugboat and floating crane stand alongside the M/V DALI April 25 in Baltimore at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Debris and wreckage removal is ongoing in support of a top priority to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry Channel. (U.S. Army photo by Joshua Voda)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8365765
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-IE767-4075
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.68 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salvage operations at the Francis Scott Key Bridge response [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Voda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT