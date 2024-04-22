Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Bring a Child to Work Day 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    DOD Bring a Child to Work Day 2024

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Attendees of the Department of Defense Bring a Child to Work Day pose for a photo with astronaut Aisha Bowe in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 26, 2024. The event was attended by more than 6,000 guests and had the theme, “Inspire to Aspire”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Anna Morataya)

