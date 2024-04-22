A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician assigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility participates in an EOD training exercise at an undisclosed location, April 26, 2024. EOD technicians employ special tools and vehicles to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm, and dispose of dangerous weapons that threaten people, property, and natural environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:11 Photo ID: 8364808 VIRIN: 240425-Z-YH478-1001 Resolution: 7421x4947 Size: 15.15 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.