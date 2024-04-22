Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR [Image 4 of 12]

    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician assigned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility participates in an EOD training exercise at an undisclosed location, April 26, 2024. EOD technicians employ special tools and vehicles to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm, and dispose of dangerous weapons that threaten people, property, and natural environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)
    (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 08:07
    Photo ID: 8364812
    VIRIN: 240425-Z-YH478-1002
    Resolution: 7845x5230
    Size: 18.02 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR
    EOD conducts training in AFCENT AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT