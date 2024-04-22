Balikatan 24: Patriot SMEE

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christian Dejong with 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, explains components of the MIM-104 Patriot System during a combined integrated air and missile defense course as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 on Clark Air Base, Angeles, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

