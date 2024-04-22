Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Patriot SMEE [Image 6 of 7]

    Balikatan 24: Patriot SMEE

    ANGELES, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christian Dejong with 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, explains components of the MIM-104 Patriot System during a combined integrated air and missile defense course as part of Exercise Balikatan 24 on Clark Air Base, Angeles, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

