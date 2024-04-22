Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Civic Leaders visit the 515th AMOW [Image 5 of 6]

    AMC Civic Leaders visit the 515th AMOW

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen and civic leader gather on a map of the Pacific Ocean during an immersion briefing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 5, 2024. Representing their local communities surrounding AMC installations, these civic leaders aimed to connect and integrate with 515th AMOW Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 22:21
    Photo ID: 8364308
    VIRIN: 240405-D-NU486-1339
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    This work, AMC Civic Leaders visit the 515th AMOW [Image 6 of 6], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Civic Leaders
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

