AMC Civic Leaders visit the 515th AMOW

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Benwitz, commander of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, presents a lei—a traditional symbol of greeting in Hawaii—to civic leaders at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 4, 2024. Representing their local communities surrounding AMC installations, these civic leaders aimed to connect and integrate with 515th AMOW Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 22:21
|Photo ID:
|8364307
|VIRIN:
|240404-D-NU486-2107
|Resolution:
|6722x4481
|Size:
|14 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
