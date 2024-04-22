Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Leaves Dry Dock [Image 16 of 16]

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Leaves Dry Dock

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Simon Pike 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240408-N-JJ744-1008 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 8, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), watch as Stennis is moved to an outfitting berth from the fantail in Newport News, Virginia, April 8, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 20:57
    Photo ID: 8364113
    VIRIN: 240408-N-JJ744-1008
    Resolution: 4506x2999
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Leaves Dry Dock [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dry dock
    shipyard
    afloat
    navy
    USN

