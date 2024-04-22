USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Leaves Dry Dock

240408-N-JJ744-1008 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 8, 2024) - Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), watch as Stennis is moved to an outfitting berth from the fantail in Newport News, Virginia, April 8, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Simon Pike)

