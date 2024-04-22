240408-N-TU663-1074 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 8, 2024) - Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), monitors the ship’s movement aboard CVN 74’s bridge in Newport News, Virginia, April 8, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 Photo ID: 8364108 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Leaves Dry Dock [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Daniel Perez, identified by DVIDS