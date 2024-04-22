Basic Military Training Graduation, April 24-25, 2024

More than 600 Airmen assigned to Flights 301-315, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 24-25, 2024. Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, United States Space Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Ava Leone)

