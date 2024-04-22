More than 600 Airmen assigned to Flights 301-315, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 24-25, 2024. Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Operations, Cyber, and Nuclear, United States Space Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Ava Leone)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8363821
|VIRIN:
|240425-F-OU286-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Military Training Graduation, April 24-25, 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Ava Leone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
