    Three NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Civilians Receive Awards for Innovation [Image 3 of 3]

    Three NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Civilians Receive Awards for Innovation

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Jeanette Steele 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Carlin Palmer received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal from Capt. Matt Bolls, commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, at an awards ceremony on March 14 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:22
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP FLCJ

