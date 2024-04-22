Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Civilians Receive Awards for Innovation [Image 2 of 3]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Edward Betz received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal from Capt. Matt Bolls, commanding officer of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, at an awards ceremony on April 9 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:22
    Photo ID: 8363350
    VIRIN: 240409-N-N1901-1002
    Resolution: 2965x2455
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Civilians Receive Awards for Innovation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

