    BRING A CHILD TO WORK DAY - INSPIRE 2 ASPIRE [Image 13 of 13]

    BRING A CHILD TO WORK DAY - INSPIRE 2 ASPIRE

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force Band’s Max Impact perform during Bring A Child to Work Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 25, 2024. This annual event is designed to help children experience the workforce and showcase different roles within the Department of Defense. This year's theme "Inspire 2 Aspire" instills a mindset that children can choose their own future. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Aaron Troutman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 13:55
    Photo ID: 8363045
    VIRIN: 240425-A-NR779-1646
    Resolution: 3409x2273
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRING A CHILD TO WORK DAY - INSPIRE 2 ASPIRE [Image 13 of 13], by CPL Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

