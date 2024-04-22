Faces of Ready Tiger 24-1

U.S. Air Force Sierra Orozco, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster, poses for a photo during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 13, 2024. During Ready Tiger 24-1, exercise inspectors will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges, integrating Agile Combat Employment principles such as integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

Date Taken: 04.13.2024
Location: SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GA, US