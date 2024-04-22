Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Ready Tiger 24-1 [Image 1 of 2]

    Faces of Ready Tiger 24-1

    SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ben Kirchner, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster superintendent, leans on a truck during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 13, 2024. During Ready Tiger 24-1, exercise inspectors will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges, integrating Agile Combat Employment principles such as integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 10:46
    Photo ID: 8362542
    VIRIN: 240413-F-NU502-1366
    Resolution: 5320x3547
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Ready Tiger 24-1 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of Ready Tiger 24-1
    Faces of Ready Tiger 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    WIT
    Lead Wing
    RT 24-1
    Ready Tiger 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT