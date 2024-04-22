Faces of Ready Tiger 24-1

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ben Kirchner, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmaster superintendent, leans on a truck during Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 13, 2024. During Ready Tiger 24-1, exercise inspectors will assess the 23rd Wing's proficiency in employing decentralized command and control to fulfill air tasking orders across geographically dispersed areas amid communication challenges, integrating Agile Combat Employment principles such as integrated combat turns, forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

