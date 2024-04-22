The Family of Lt. Col. Anthony Messenger, Fort Jackson's Family of the Year, pose with Col. Mark Huhtanen, deputy commanding officer, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs after being named the top Family on Fort Jackson, April 18.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 10:54 Photo ID: 8362535 VIRIN: 240418-A-JU979-3335 Resolution: 2048x1401 Size: 750.33 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240418-A-JU979-3335 [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.