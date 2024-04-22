240418-A-JU979-3335

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The Family of Lt. Col. Anthony Messenger, Fort Jackson's Family of the Year, pose with Col. Mark Huhtanen, deputy commanding officer, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs after being named the top Family on Fort Jackson, April 18.

    Top Family, volunteers honored

