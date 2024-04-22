Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Family, volunteers honored

    04.25.2024

    On April 18, the Fort Jackson community, in a ceremony hosted by Fort Jackson Army Community Service, recognized several individuals and families that go above and beyond in volunteering their time and skills on and off the installation. These Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members embody selfless service, and we cannot thank them enough for their efforts to make the lives of those around them better.

    While everyone nominated is extremely deserving of our recognition and gratitude, the winners of Volunteer and Family of the year are:

    Active Duty Volunteer of the Year - Sgt. Cody Gibbons, 165th Infantry Brigade
    Civilian Volunteer of the Year - Sharon Brown Draper-Pierre, USA-Institute for Religious Leadership
    Family Member Volunteer of the Year - Molly Parisher, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment
    Family of the Year - The Messengers, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment

