Top Family, volunteers honored

On April 18, the Fort Jackson community, in a ceremony hosted by Fort Jackson Army Community Service, recognized several individuals and families that go above and beyond in volunteering their time and skills on and off the installation. These Soldiers, Civilians, and Family members embody selfless service, and we cannot thank them enough for their efforts to make the lives of those around them better.



While everyone nominated is extremely deserving of our recognition and gratitude, the winners of Volunteer and Family of the year are:



Active Duty Volunteer of the Year - Sgt. Cody Gibbons, 165th Infantry Brigade

Civilian Volunteer of the Year - Sharon Brown Draper-Pierre, USA-Institute for Religious Leadership

Family Member Volunteer of the Year - Molly Parisher, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment

Family of the Year - The Messengers, 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 10:54 Story ID: 469501 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US