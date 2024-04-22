Coalition members, SDF meet with tribal leaders in Deir ez-Zor

A local tribal leader speaks to members of Coalition, Syrian Democratic Forces, and representatives of the Deir ez-Zor Government on April 18, 2024 in Deir ez-Zor, Syria. The Coalition works with community leaders supporting the SDF in their efforts to provide security and stability, free from Da’esh. (photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Emma Scearce)

