Coalition members, SDF meet with tribal leaders in Deir ez-Zor

Members of the Coalition Forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces meet with representatives of the Deir ez-Zor Government and approximately 64 local tribal leaders to discuss security and stability concerns in Deir ez-Zor on April 18, 2024 in Deir ez-Zor, Syria. The Coalition works with community leaders supporting the SDF in their efforts to provide security and stability, free from Da’esh. (Photo has been modified for operational security purposes) (photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Emma Scearce)

