Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay 2024 SAAPM Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay 2024 SAAPM Proclamation Signing

    GREECE

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 24, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation with Fleet and Family Service Center employees and Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay who serve as command sexual assault victim advocates onboard NSA Souda Bay on April 24, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 05:23
    Photo ID: 8361985
    VIRIN: 240424-N-EM691-2015
    Resolution: 5178x3452
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay 2024 SAAPM Proclamation Signing [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay 2024 SAAPM Proclamation Signing
    NSA Souda Bay 2024 SAAPM Proclamation Signing
    NSA Souda Bay 2024 SAAPM Proclamation Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT