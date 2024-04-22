NSA Souda Bay 2024 SAAPM Proclamation Signing

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 24, 2024) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation with Denise Prendergast, Fleet and Family Service Center director, NSA Souda Bay, onboard NSA Souda Bay on April 24, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

