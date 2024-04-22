MSgt William Telschow, 31st Fighter Wing flight safety manager, and his son, Frederic Telschow, Aviano Elementary student, pose while enjoying a picnic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2024. The month of the military child is represented by the color purple and honors the sacrifices required by service members’ children.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 02:46
|Photo ID:
|8361866
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-SQ839-7788
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|306.89 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Air Base celebrates the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
