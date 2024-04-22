Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano Air Base celebrates the Month of the Military Child [Image 1 of 3]

    Aviano Air Base celebrates the Month of the Military Child

    ITALY

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Volunteers from the PTA welcome people to the month of the military child picnic at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 18, 2024. The month of the military child is represented by the color purple and honors the sacrifices required by service members’ children.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 02:46
    Photo ID: 8361863
    VIRIN: 240418-F-SQ839-9407
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 263.21 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Air Base celebrates the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano Air Base celebrates the Month of the Military Child
    Aviano Air Base celebrates the Month of the Military Child
    Aviano Air Base celebrates the Month of the Military Child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Month of the Military Child Month
    Month of the Military Child Proclamation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT