    Infantryman Participates in U.S. Paralympic Qualification Trials Part 3 [Image 3 of 3]

    Infantryman Participates in U.S. Paralympic Qualification Trials Part 3

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Evans 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade

    ANNISTON, Ala. - Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen (right), an infantryman assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia, takes aim with his air rifle during the U.S. Paralympic Qualification Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program site at Anniston, Alabama April 23, 2024. Nguyen is competing this week to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

