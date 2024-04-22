Infantryman Participates in U.S. Paralympic Qualification Trials Part 3

ANNISTON, Ala. - Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen (right), an infantryman assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Moore, Georgia, takes aim with his air rifle during the U.S. Paralympic Qualification Trials Part 3 at the Civilian Marksmanship Program site at Anniston, Alabama April 23, 2024. Nguyen is competing this week to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

