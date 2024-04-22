Fort Moore Soldier Seeks Paralympic Berth

Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen is currently competing at USA Shooting’s Paralympic Trials Part 3 in hopes of securing a second opportunity at the Paralympics.



Since competing at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, the Purple Heart recipient said he’s been focused on returning to the Games, this time in Paris. However, before that, Team USA had to earn the required Paralympic quotas. And that qualification process is very particular, said Sgt. 1st Class Hank Gray, assistant team chief for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team.



“Perhaps one of the most critical aspects is earning a ‘country participation quota’ so that someone from Team USA will even be allowed to compete in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. These quotas can only be won in select international competitions and only two quotas are allowed per country, per event, making them extremely exclusive.”



In March, Nguyen competed at the 2024 New Delhi World Shooting Para Sport World Cup. This was the his chance to win Team USA the necessary quota before the Paralympic Trials, which was a little stressful, said the USAMU International Rifle Team marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter.



“Going into it, I felt pretty anxious to pick up another quota. I had two opportunities to get one. I had a rough start out of the gate in 10m prone air rifle and just could not recover, and missed it by a few points.”



When the Westminster, California native moved into his second event, 50m prone rifle, he said it was a bit up and down.



“I felt much better going into my match and during my match, but I lost a little bit of hope after a poor finish. Coach Silva, the USA Shooting Paralympic Team Manager, was watching my match the whole time and stood up in excitement after I finished the match, and told me I got it! After we confirmed it with WSPS Staff, I felt relieved and happy to pick up another quote for Team USA.”



Earning the R6 Prone Rifle quota for Team USA was a huge deal, which he saw Nguyen do in the last Paralympic Quad, said Gray.



“Staff Sgt. Nguyen rose to the challenge and won the second quota place for Team USA in the R6 50m Prone Rifle event. He actually did the same thing in the lead up to the Tokyo Paralympics, which eventually guaranteed his spot on the 2021 Paralympic Team. This looks to be like very much the same story this time around as he was sitting in a great position two thirds of the way through the Team USA qualification process.”



The solid, quota-winning performance in India put Nguyen in the site of his next goal, making the 2024 Paralympic Team. And with Paralympic Trials Part 3 underway in Anniston and Talladega, Alabama April 21-28, Nguyen could make his second Paralympic Team.

