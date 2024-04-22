240424-N-ZW825-0354 SASEBO, Japan (April 24, 2024) Commander, Naval Surface Forces, Vice Adm. Brendan McLane listens during an engineering space tour aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), April 24, 2024. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 01:07
|Photo ID:
|8361716
|VIRIN:
|240424-N-ZW825-1354
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, Visits USS New Orleans [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Byron Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
