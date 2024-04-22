Commander, Naval Surface Forces, Visits USS New Orleans

240424-N-ZW825-0354 SASEBO, Japan (April 24, 2024) Commander, Naval Surface Forces, Vice Adm. Brendan McLane listens during an engineering space tour aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), April 24, 2024. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

Date Taken: 04.24.2024