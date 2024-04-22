Commander, Naval Surface Forces, Visits USS New Orleans

240424-N-ZW825-0054 SASEBO, Japan (April 24, 2024) Commander, Naval Surface Forces, Vice Adm. Brendan McLane is welcomed aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) by New Orleans commanding officer Capt. Robert Biggs, April 24, 2024. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

