New Jersey Best Warrior Stress Shoot

U.S. Army Spc. Abdulwahab Abdulai, 350th Financial Management Support Detachment, 50th Financial Management Support Unit, 42nd Regional Support Group, communicates with his battle buddy while under simulated indirect fire during the stress shoot/warrior tasks portion of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24, 2024. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness of New Jersey’s Citizen-Soldiers to respond to future threats. Six Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers compete April 22-25, 2024, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at Region I Best Warrior Competition at Camp Smith, New York, May 13-16, 2024. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

