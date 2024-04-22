New Jersey Best Warrior Stress Shoot

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Allan J. Lockyer, Observer Coach/Trainer Operations Group, returns fire while under simulated indirect fire during the stress shoot/warrior tasks portion of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24, 2024. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness of New Jersey’s Citizen-Soldiers to respond to future threats. Six Soldiers and five noncommissioned officers compete April 22-25, 2024, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at Region I Best Warrior Competition at Camp Smith, New York, May 13-16, 2024. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

