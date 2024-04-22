D.C. Army National Guard Promotes Warrant Officer 1 Haywood

U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Latricia Haywood, property book officer for the state is promoted to warrant officer 2 during a ceramony at the D.C. Armory April 14, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)
