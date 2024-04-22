Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Army National Guard Promotes Warrant Officer 1 Haywood [Image 20 of 20]

    D.C. Army National Guard Promotes Warrant Officer 1 Haywood

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Latricia Haywood, property book officer for the state is promoted to warrant officer 2 during a ceramony at the D.C. Armory April 14, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 22:07
    VIRIN: 240414-Z-DH163-2089
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, D.C. Army National Guard Promotes Warrant Officer 1 Haywood [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warrant officer
    Washington
    Army National Guard
    DCNG
    D.C.

