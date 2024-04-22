Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama youth makes positive impact through volunteerism [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Zama youth makes positive impact through volunteerism

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2023

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Maribel Sikes, center, prepares a craft class in September 2023 at the Camp Zama Library during the “Story Time” event she holds regularly there for preschoolers. This month, Maribel made it as a finalist in 2024’s Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year Award. (Courtesy Photo)

