Camp Zama youth makes positive impact through volunteerism

Maribel Sikes, center, prepares a craft class in September 2023 at the Camp Zama Library during the “Story Time” event she holds regularly there for preschoolers. This month, Maribel made it as a finalist in 2024’s Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year Award. (Courtesy Photo)

