Camp Zama youth makes positive impact through volunteerism

Maribel Sikes reads to preschoolers March 27 at the Camp Zama Library during the “Story Time” event she holds regularly there. This month, Maribel made it as a finalist in 2024’s Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year Award.

