    Denim Day: Camp Pendleton SAPR VAs host information booth [Image 3 of 6]

    Denim Day: Camp Pendleton SAPR VAs host information booth

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Yolanda Vilardi, left, a Marine Corps Installations West Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jeremy Echols, center, a SAPR VA with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, informs a Marine about Denim Day and SAPR resources at the 13 Area mess hall at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, April 24, 2024. April is dedicated to raising public awareness about sexual violence and educating the community on how to prevent it. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    This work, Denim Day: Camp Pendleton SAPR VAs host information booth [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    MCI-West
    Denim Day
    SAAPM
    SAPR VA

