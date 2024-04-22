Denim Day: Camp Pendleton SAPR VAs host information booth

Yolanda Vilardi, a Marine Corps Installations West Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate, hands out resources and information about Denim Day and SAPR resources at the 13 Area mess hall at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 24, 2024. April is dedicated to raising public awareness about sexual violence and educating the community on how to prevent it. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

