Miramar Hand Crew Activated For Semper Durus

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar were activated during Semper Durus 24 April 24, 2024 on MCAS Miramar. The Marines underwent S-130 Firefighter Training and became part of the all Marine Hand Crew that was created to battle wildfires during the summer.

