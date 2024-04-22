Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar Hand Crew Activated For Semper Durus [Image 4 of 4]

    Miramar Hand Crew Activated For Semper Durus

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Miramar were activated during Semper Durus 24 April 24, 2024 on MCAS Miramar. The Marines underwent S-130 Firefighter Training and became part of the all Marine Hand Crew that was created to battle wildfires during the summer.

    fire
    Miramar
    wildfire
    Semper Durus
    hand crew

