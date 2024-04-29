MCAS Miramar Hand Crew Activates for Semper Durus



MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – The MCAS Miramar Wildland Firefighting Hand Crew was activated during Exercise Semper Durus April 24, 2024.



Semper Durus is a Marine Corps Installations-West (MCI-W) installation exercise designed to test the regional command through a variety of constructed scenarios centered around reinforcing and improving MCI-W capabilities in support of operating forces, tenant commands, and the preservation of infrastructure and personnel in a contested environment. The exercise consists of complex installation-specific emergency response scenarios to validate response plans and policies and procedures, while simulating support of Fleet Marine Force deployment activities.



The Miramar Hand Crew, entering into its second year of existence, consists entirely of active-duty Marines on a completely volunteer basis. The hand crew is organized by the Miramar Fire Department and led by Marine Corps Capt. Paul Jacobs.



During Semper Durus, the Miramar Hand Crew utilized this time to train 24 new members through S-130 Firefighter Training by using one of the notional exercises conducted on the air station as a way to react, respond and act.



The exercise simulated a notional brush fire, allowing the hand crew to react during normal operating hours, organize at the Fire Department, and move toward the notional fire outbreak. The hand crew created an indirect handline, a process which requires digging a shallow trench to prevent the spread of fire. “We are learning from our first year and expanding on that for the capabilities of the hand crew,” Jacobs said. “Through training and proficiency, we’re trying to set up a one-hour response time.”



The Miramar Hand Crew, alongside local San Diego Fire Departments, responded to a 106 acre-wide fire on East Miramar, Sept. 25, 2023, caused by routine training, according to Josh Allen, the MCAS Miramar Fire Department fire chief.



This year, Capt. Jacobs looks to use their training as a way to benefit MCAS Miramar by digging out new trails and sustain proper habitats for various endangered species on the base.



“Not only is the hand crew a wildfire suppression asset it is also aiding the environmental department’s vegetation management, and environmental department to help with the management and enhancement for the habitat of endangered species on base,” Jacobs said.

